F1 Grand Prix Azerbaijan wraps up in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

F 1 Grand Prix Azerbaijan winners have been awarded in Baku.

Sergio Perez from the Red Bull Racing won the Grand Prix, while Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Pierre Gasly (Scuderia AlphaTauri) ranked second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, ten teams competed for gold medal. Final round (51 laps) of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix wrapped up in Baku earlier. Each team consisted of two pilots.

The 2021 F1 Grand Prix Azerbaijan was held in Baku for the fifth time on June 4-6.

The race was held without spectators and concert programmes amid the coronavirus pandemic. F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.

At first, the contract for the Formula 1 races was extended for three years. However, since they weren’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to extend this period until 2024.

Moreover, the competitive weekend will last not 4, but 3 days. There are also restrictions on events related to awards.

Unlike the previous years, the first Grand Prix competition will be held on March 28, not in Australia, but in Bahrain.

The European Grand Prix (also known as the Grand Prix of Europe) was a Formula One event that was introduced during the mid-1980s and was held every year from 1993 to 2012, except in 1998. During these years (except in 2007), the European Grand Prix was held in a country that hosted its own national Grand Prix at a different point in the same season, at a different circuit.

The race returned as a one-off in 2016, being held on a street circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan; this event was renamed to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017.