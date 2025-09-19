State Security Service Academy Head advocates constitutional amendments in Azerbaijan

By Akbar Novruz



Elshad Nasirov, head of the Heydar Aliyev Academy of the State Security Service, emphasized the need to improve Azerbaijan’s Constitution after the restoration of state sovereignty.

Speaking at a conference on State Sovereignty Day in parliament on September 19, held under the framework of the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty," Nasirov noted that the Milli Majlis has already taken initial steps in this direction.

He also referred to recent amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, stating: “If amendments have been made to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, it is necessary to make amendments to the Constitution of Azerbaijan as well.”