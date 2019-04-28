Finalists announced for FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in exercises with ribbon

By Trend





The finalists of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in exercises with ribbon were announced on April 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The finalists are Dina Averina (Russia, 20.650 points), Anastasia Salos (Belarus, 20.050 points), Vlada Nikolchenko (Ukraine, 19.600 points), Arina Averina (Russia, 19.100 points), Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria, 19.000 points), Ekaterina Galkina (Belarus, 18.900 points), Nikol Zelikman (Israel, 18.500 points), Ksenia Mustafayeva (France, 18.300 points).

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova (16.600 points) and Veronika Hudis ( 15.950 points) could not qualify for the finals in exercises with ribbon.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will last until April 28, 2019.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are competing in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams will compete in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts will perform in individual programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, while Ayna Jafarova, Simara Jafarova, Gullyu Agalarzade, Narin Gurbanova, Narmin Jahangirova and Sona Rahmanova participate in the group exercises.