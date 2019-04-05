"Less cars, more life" bike ride to be held in Baku

By Trend





A bike ride will be held on April 7 at 12:00 in Baku under the motto "Less cars, more life", in connection with World Health Day, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The bike ride will be held with the initiative of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, organized by the WHO, the Public Health and Reforms Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health, the Cycling Federation of Azerbaijan and the Republican Olympic Bicycle School.

Representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the State Security Service, the State Customs Committee, the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, the Baku Transport Agency, Azerigaz, and students of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University will also be in attendance.

World Health Day has been annually celebrated on April 7 since 1950.