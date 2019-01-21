Basaksehir extend contracts of Mossoro, Napoleoni

By Azertac





Brazilian midfielder Marcio Mossoro and Italian left winger Stefano Napoleoni on Friday agreed to extend their contract with Turkish Super League club Medipol Basaksehir for one year until June 2020, Anadolu Agency reported.





35-year-old Mossoro played 134 matches and scored 17 goals in the Turkish Super League. He also took part in 15 matches in European competitions scoring 2 goals and played 11 matches in the Turkish Cup in Basaksehir since 2014.





Napoleoni, 32, played 60 matches, scored 10 goals in the Turkish league, played 11 matches, scored 1 goal in European competitions and played 13 matches scoring 5 goals in the Turkish Cup since 2015.





Medipol Basaksehir is at the top of the league with 35 points.





The transfer window will be open until Jan. 31 for the Turkish clubs to transfer new football players.











