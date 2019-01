By Azertac





English Premier League club Tottenham will sell midfielder Mousa Dembele to Chinese Super League club Guangzhou R&F, Anadolu Agency reported.





Tottenham is expected to get around £11m transfer fee from the Chinese club for 31-year-old midfielder, British media reported on Thursday.





The dual nationality -- Belgium and Mali -- footballer Dembele played 13 matches this season and in total, 250 matches in Tottenham since 2012.