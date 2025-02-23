Siyazan hosts meeting to boost youth interest in literature and science

A meeting on the theme "School, Science, and Literature" has been held in Siyazan with the aim of increasing the interest of young generations in literature, science, and education, as well as promoting a culture of reading books, Azernews reports.

Before the event, participants were introduced to an exhibition of artworks organized by the Azerbaijan Institute of Literature of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the Siyazan District Executive Authority, and the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Education Department.

At the event, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Academician Isa Habibbayli, chairman of the Committee on Science and Education at the Azerbaijani Parliament, Professor Anar Iskandarov, Doctor of Philology, MP Elnara Akimova, children's literature writer Zahid Khalil, head of the Siyazan District Executive Authority Novruz Novruzov, director of the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Education Department Joshgun Aliyev, and others spoke about the achievements in the field of literary studies and literature in Azerbaijan.

They also discussed the responsibilities of intellectuals in the development of science, education, and artistic creativity in the regions. It was stated that the integration of science and education, as well as the popularization of science, are among the main requirements of the modern era in a globalized world. There is a constant need for serious reforms to accelerate the development of the scientific personnel potential and increase young people's interest in science, while also providing the necessary informational needs regarding their integration.

At the meeting, attended by school directors, teachers, cultural workers, writers, and students, schoolchildren presented scenes based on stories by children's literature writers.

Books were donated to the library by scholars, and participants were awarded honorary certificates by the Siyazan District Executive Authority.