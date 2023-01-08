TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

08 January 2023 [09:34] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

A total of 1,242 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 976 citizens, the second dose – 103 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 116 citizens. As many as 47 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,933,917 vaccine doses were administered, 5,397,866 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,831 people – the second dose, 3,395,513 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,707 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

