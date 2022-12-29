Turkic.World, Azerbaijani Institute of Theology sign cooperation memo

By Azernews

An agreement of collaboration was signed between Turkic.World, the first collaborative media platform of the Turkic-speaking countries, and the Azerbaijani Institute of Theology.

Rector of the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology Agil Shirinov, and Deputy Director of Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu signed the memorandum. The Turkic.World media project was designated as the official media partner of the Azerbaijani Institute of Theology, the memorandum states.

The media portal will publish news about the institute, the memorandum reads. Additionally, the media project will attract the institute's faculty to contribute as experts and commentators.

With the support of the presidential aide and head of the Foreign Policy Department under the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, the Trend News Agency, and Turkiye's Albayrak Media Group collaborated to launch the Turkic.World media platform in 2021.