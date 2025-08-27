Aghdam welcomes 370 returning IDPs under state resettlement program

By Qabil Ashirov



In line with President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the process of the Great Return to the liberated territories continues.

A total of 104 families — comprising 370 people — have been resettled in Khidirli village of the Aghdam district. These families had previously been living in temporary shelters, including dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across the country.

The returning residents expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support extended to them. They also voiced appreciation to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, whose soldiers and officers liberated the lands, and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

At present, more than 50,000 people live in Garabagh and East Zangezur. This population includes not only resettled former internally displaced persons but also employees engaged in the implementation of various state projects in the region, as well as staff of newly restored institutions in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy.