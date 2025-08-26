Air transport revenues decline in first half of 2025 despite passenger growth

By Qabil Ashirov



Revenues from air transport services declined in the first six months of 2025, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Total income from cargo and passenger transportation by air amounted to ?2 billion ($1.17 billion), down 9.6 percent compared with the same period in 2024, when revenues stood at ?2,2 billion ($1.29 billion).

The cargo sector recorded the sharpest decline. Income from freight transportation totaled ?1,1 billion ($654.1 million), representing a 13.9 percent drop year-on-year. The overwhelming share of this—?1,1 billion ($653.8 million)—came from international freight, while just ?532,400 ($314,000) was generated by domestic shipments. Both categories contracted compared to last year, with international freight revenues falling by 13.9 percent and domestic freight by 23.4 percent.

Passenger services performed somewhat better. Revenues from passenger transportation reached ?869 million ($512.9 million), a 3.4 percent decrease year-on-year. International passenger traffic generated the bulk of the income—?831 million ($490.5 million)—reflecting a 4.6 percent decline, while domestic passenger revenues grew by 34.5 percent to ?38 million ($22.5 million).

Despite the revenue slump, physical volumes showed mixed results. In the first half of the year, cargo volumes fell by 10.5 percent to 187,600 tons, while passenger numbers rose 2.6 percent to 1.86 million.

The figures highlight ongoing challenges for the aviation sector, where rising passenger demand has not been sufficient to offset declining freight revenues.