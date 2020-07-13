Torrential rain expected in regions

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku on July 14. Short rain is expected in some parts of Baku and Absheron peninsula. Southwest wind will be followed by the mild north wind in the evening.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-25 °C at night, +29-33°C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night, +31-33 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 751 to 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

North-west wind will blow at Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °Cat the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Lightning, torrential rain, and hail are expected in some mountainous regions and foothills on July 11. West wind expected to intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +20-25 °C at night, +32-37 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +11-16 °C at night, +19-24 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, the temperature is expected to be close to normal in the Absheron peninsula on July 14, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitibe people.