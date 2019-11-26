Turkmen Consulate General opens in Dubai

By Trend





A solemn ceremony of opening the Turkmen Consulate General in the UAE was held in Dubai, Trend reports Nov. 25 with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The event was attended by Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, the leadership of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Dubai.

Turkmen Consul General in the UAE Yhlasgeldi Amanov noted that the opening of the Consulate General makes a significant contribution to the development of Turkmen-UAE relations across the entire spectrum of cooperation and will hold an important place in the annals of bilateral relations, the report said.

Meredov had a meeting with the UAE State Minister of International Cooperation Reem bint Ebrahim Al-Hashimi, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said. The parties discussed trade and economic cooperation. The similarity of positions on international issues was noted.

In addition, Abu Dhabi hosted a meeting between the Turkmen foreign minister and UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It was noted that the mutual visits of the heads of state give an important impetus to the strengthening of Turkmen-UAE ties, the report said. The parties emphasized the need to exchange experience in the fields of high technology, urban planning, transport and communications.

Meredov also held had a meeting with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Mohammed Gargash, at which issues of expanding ties in the fields of energy, transport, education, sports and tourism were discussed.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE were established in October 1995.

Companies from the UAE actively operate in the Turkmen energy market. Dragon Oil company extracts hydrocarbons in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea. Petrofac, a leading international service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry, took part in the industrial development of Galkynysh, the second biggest gas field in the world.