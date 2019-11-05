Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan ready to build up business partnership

By Trend





President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Tashkent, Trend reports referring to the Uzbek presidential press-service.

During the meeting, the sides stressed that there is great potential for further building up the mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade, economy, transport, communication, energy, agriculture and other sectors of the economy.

The Uzbek president and Turkmen foreign minister discussed issues of the regional agenda, as well as those related to the upcoming summit events in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The Uzbek president stressed the available open dialogue at the highest level, which brought the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to a new level.

The Turkmen delegation took part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) member-states.

The total trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan increased from $159 million in 2017 up to $274 million in 2018.

Presently, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are also discussing a project to create the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran-Oman transport route. This will greatly increase the international transit cargo transportation.