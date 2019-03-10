Ethiopian Airlines: 'No survivors' on crashed Boeing 737 (UPDATED)

By Trend

All passengers on board an Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed shortly after take-off on Sunday have died, the airline says, Trend reports citing BBC.

It said 149 passengers and eight crew members were believed to be on flight ET302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi in Kenya.

The airline added that there were 33 different nationalities on board.

The crash happened at 08.44 local time, six minutes after the flight took-off from the Ethiopian capital.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident.

12:42 (GMT+4) The Ethiopian Prime Minister's office has expressed condolences to the bereaved families hinting at a number of deaths on the office's official Twitter page, Trend reports citing Sputnik .



