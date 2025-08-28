Rheinmetall to build ammo plant in Bulgaria

By Alimat Aliyeva

German defense giant Rheinmetall plans to build an ammunition production facility in Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

According to a company statement, more detailed information will be disclosed once the contracts are officially signed.

Boyko Borissov, leader of Bulgaria's ruling GERB party, announced via Facebook that he had met with Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger to discuss the project.

The joint venture, as reported, will focus on the production of 155-millimeter artillery shells in compliance with NATO standards. The total investment in the project is estimated at around one billion euros.

Rheinmetall has significantly ramped up ammunition production in response to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. In addition to the planned facility in Bulgaria, the company is also opening a new manufacturing plant in Unterlüß, Lower Saxony, Germany. Mass production of 155-mm shells is set to begin soon, following a testing phase. The company aims to produce 25,000 shells by the end of this year, with output expected to rise to 350,000 shells annually by 2027. Including output from other facilities, Rheinmetall plans to produce a total of 1.5 million artillery shells by that year.

The demand for such munitions has skyrocketed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Rheinmetall has emerged as one of the key suppliers to Kyiv.

This move also highlights a broader shift in Europe’s defense posture. The planned factory in Bulgaria—an EU and NATO member—may serve not only logistical purposes but also geopolitical ones, strengthening NATO’s eastern flank. For Bulgaria, the investment could bring significant economic benefits, including job creation, infrastructure development, and closer industrial ties with Western Europe’s defense sector.