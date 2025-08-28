Archaeologists uncover numerous ancient burial mounds in Kazakhstan

By Alimat Aliyeva

A unique archaeological site has been discovered in Kazakhstan's West Kazakhstan region, featuring approximately 150 burial mounds—monuments dating back to ancient times. The find is considered one of the most significant in recent years and could offer new insights into the region’s early civilizations, Azernews reports.

One of the burial mounds stands out due to its impressive scale: the width of its surrounding moat reaches 140 meters. According to archaeologists, this suggests that an individual of high social or political status may have been buried there—possibly a tribal leader or noble figure. Preliminary analysis indicates that the site dates back to the Early Iron Age.

What makes this site even more intriguing is the diversity in the shapes of the burial mounds. While circular mounds are common in many cultures, this site also features rectangular ones and some that are formed by two interconnected rings—a rare configuration in Eurasian steppe archaeology.

Experts note that such complex burial designs are of great importance for understanding ancient funerary practices, social structures, and migration patterns in the region. Artifacts, if discovered in intact burial chambers, may further shed light on the belief systems, trade networks, and craftsmanship of ancient nomadic cultures that once inhabited the Kazakh steppes.

Kazakhstan is home to a rich archaeological heritage, often overlooked in mainstream narratives. The steppe lands were once part of vast trade routes and served as the cradle of many nomadic civilizations, including the early Scythians and Saka tribes. Discoveries like this contribute to a growing body of evidence that Central Asia was not a peripheral zone, but a dynamic cultural crossroads connecting East and West long before the Silk Road flourished.

Further excavation work is expected to begin soon, with international researchers expressing interest in collaborating on the project. If preserved and studied properly, this site could become a major landmark in the archaeology of the Eurasian steppe.