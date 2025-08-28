Ford announces large-scale vehicle recall in US

By Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Wednesday that Ford Motor Co. will recall 355,656 vehicles due to a serious safety issue affecting the instrument panel cluster display, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The recall applies to several of Ford’s heavy-duty and popular pickup models—including the F-150, F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD, and F-550 SD—from model years 2025 and 2026.

According to NHTSA, the issue involves the instrument cluster failing to display critical driving information, such as warning lights, vehicle speed, and gear selection. A missing or blank dashboard display could significantly increase the risk of accidents, particularly in low-visibility or high-traffic conditions.

Owners will begin receiving official recall notices starting September 2, and affected vehicles will be eligible for a free software update at authorized Ford dealerships to resolve the issue.

This recall highlights the increasing reliance on digital and software-based systems in modern vehicles—systems that, while offering enhanced features, can pose major safety risks when they malfunction. As automakers move further into the era of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), software bugs are becoming a growing concern for regulators and consumers alike.

Ford has not yet reported any crashes or injuries related to the defect, but the recall follows a broader trend of automakers addressing digital system flaws through over-the-air (OTA) updates or dealership-based fixes.

This is also one of the largest recalls Ford has issued in 2025, underscoring the importance of post-production quality control in next-generation vehicle platforms.