At least 9 wounded as train derails in West Java, Indonesia

At least nine people were injured, including the train machinist and two children, as a commuter train deraile in Bogor district of West Java province in Indonesia on Sunday, officials said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident took place at 10:30 a.m. Jakarta time when the train arrived in Kebon Pedes station of the district, head of community police in the district Agus Priyonyo told Xinhua by phone.

The injured persons have been rushed into the nearby Salak Hospital in the district, official in charge at the hospital named only Yudha said.

"So far, nine victims of the train incident have been treated here. One of them is the machinist of the train. All of them suffer from injured," he told Xinhua.

Spokesman of Transport Ministry Hengky Setiawan said that officials are carrying out inventory on the number of injured persons in the train with route of Jakarta to Bogor district.

The spokesman said the incident occurred after a power pole collapsed and hit the train, however, an investigation is being carried out to find out exact cause of the incident.

"There are some witnesses saying that electricity pole collapse as the cause of the incident, but investigation is getting underway now," he told Xinhua by phone.