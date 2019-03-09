Chinese Foreign Minister slams Huawei case: 'Intentional political pressure'

By Trend

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called recent actions against Chinese companies, including telecoms giant Huawei, and the country's citizens "intentional political pressure", Trend reports with reference to Sputnik.

"If you consider the issue without bias, it is not difficult to see that the recent actions against Chinese companies and citizens are not just legal proceedings but intentional political pressure," Wang said, commenting developments around the case of Huawei’s executive Meng Wanzhou, arrested in Canada at the US request, and the IT company’s lawsuit against the US government.

Huawei has been facing pressure in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States and a number of other countries, which claim that the company has been collecting intelligence data and sharing it with the Chinese government, something denied by the IT giant.

Earlier this week, Huawei sued the US government, claiming that the legislation, barring US government agencies from purchasing equipment produced by it and Chinese company ZTE violated the US constitution.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder and the company’s chief financial officer, was arrested in Vancouver, Canada, last December at the United States' request, reportedly on suspicions of failing to comply with US sanctions against Iran. The arrest was decried by Beijing, which demanded that Canadian authorities immediately release the Chinese national. Huawei has insisted Meng has done nothing illegal.

Huawei has also noted that US President Donald Trump has said that if the case of Meng helps reach a trade deal between the United States and China, he will intervene in this case.