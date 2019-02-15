IMF to provide technical support to Uzbek Central Bank

By Trend





A mission of the International Monetary Fund will be in the Uzbek Central Bank until February 15, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Central Bank.

IMF experts will provide technical assistance to the Central Bank to improve operations in the money and foreign exchange markets.

They will also study the liquidity of the banking system and develop methods for determining the optimal percentage corridor.

The IMF said in November that inflationary pressure on the Uzbek economy in 2019 could increase and the consumer price index in the country can reach 17-18 percent due to the rising energy prices, rising social sector wages and taxes.