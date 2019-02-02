Minister of textile industry appointed in Turkmenistan

By Trend





Resul Rejepov has been appointed Minister of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to a decree of the country's president.

Deputy Minister of Textile Industry Ogulhadzhat Ishangulyeva was relieved from the temporary execution of duties of the minister of textile industry.

Over one million tons of cotton are grown annually in Turkmenistan. The cotton serves as a raw material for the development of textile industry. Turkmenistan processes up to 70 percent of the cultivated raw cotton.

The textile industry of Turkmenistan is represented with a wide range of exported products - from cotton fiber and yarn to finished garments and knitwear, which are produced by the largest textile complexes in Central Asia, located in the capital and in all regions of the country.

A significant part of the products of Turkmenistan, supplied abroad, are home textiles, sportswear and jeans produced under the world-famous trademarks IKEA, Puma, Walmart, Lidl, Bershka, Pool & Bear, River Island, Cosco.