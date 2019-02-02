Belarus, Turkmenistan mulling prospects for scientific interaction

Ambassador of Belarus Oleg Tabanyukhov has met with President of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan Sapardurdy Toylyev in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the Belarusian embassy in Turkmenistan.

The sides are discussing the issues in the fields of biotechnology, agriculture, petrochemistry, pharmaceutics, seismology, micro- and nano-technologies, military sphere, training of scholars of Turkmenistan and Belarus.

The Belarus-Turkmenistan intergovernmental commission on science and technology, which has already held two meetings, plays an important role in expanding the scientific interaction of the two countries. The next third meeting of the commission will be held in 2019 in Minsk.