Zarif: Iran ready for constructive engagement with Europe

Iranian foreign minister in a message hailed implementation of Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), saying Iran is ready to maintain constructive engagement with Europe, Trend reported citing IRNA.

'Iran welcomes #INSTEX—a long overdue 1st step—in E3 implementation of May 2018 commitments to save JCPOA by ensuring dividends for Iranians after US’ illegal reimposition of sanctions. We remain ready for constructive engagement with Europe on equal footing & with mutual respect,' Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

INSTEX, set up by France, Germany and Britain, aims to facilitate Iran's global trade.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has also welcomed the INSTEX.