Uzbekistan successfully represented at ITF Slovakia Tour fair 2019

Incheba Expo Arena, the largest exhibition center in Bratislava, hosted the International Tourism Fair ITF Slovakia Tour 2019 from January 24 to 27, Trend reports with reference to UzDaily.

This event has been held annually since 1994 and today is one of the major international events in the field of tourism in Central and Eastern Europe. Over the three days of the exhibition, more than 80000 people visited it.

Uzbekistan was represented at the fair by the travel company Bubo Travel Agency with the support of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Slovakia (with a residence in Vienna, Austria). They organized a photo exhibition of historic cities of the country as well as a presentation of its tourism opportunities. It was particularly noted that Uzbekistan has introduced visa-free entry for citizens of more than 60 countries.

The participants of presentation were informed about Uzbekistan’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

Moreover, representatives of a number of Slovak travel companies shared their vision of the prospects for tourist exchange between the two countries.

The head of Slovak travel company Bubo Travel Agency Lubos Fellner said that his company is the largest tour operator in Slovakia offering tours to the historic cities of Uzbekistan.

“In recent years, an increasing interest in the Central Asian region has been observed in Slovakia and the Bubo Travel Agency has been carrying out an active advertising campaign aimed at attracting more Slovak tourists to the legendary cities of Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva and Tashkent. We are sure that this is a very promising direction, especially since the country is ready to welcome foreign tourists cordially and is doing everything to make their trip unforgettable”, he said.