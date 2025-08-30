Azerbaijan is important member of SCO family, says Ambassador Lu Mei

Azerbaijan plays a significant role as a member of the "SCO family," said Lu Mei, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan, ahead of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit to be held in Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan obtained dialogue partner status within the SCO in 2016 and has since become an important member of the SCO family. China and Azerbaijan maintain close cooperation within the SCO framework. As an active participant, Azerbaijan has strongly supported China's work during its SCO chairmanship and sent high-level delegations to various SCO platforms—including the Political Parties Forum, the Energy Ministers' Forum, the Green Development Forum, the Foreign Ministers' Forum, and the Peoples’ Forum," the ambassador stated.

Ambassador Lu also emphasized the historical contributions of both countries to the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, noting that China and Azerbaijan are both key forces in defending multilateralism, global equality, and justice.

"As history shows, the more turbulent the international landscape becomes, the more China and Azerbaijan must strengthen solidarity and cooperation. Together, we can help shape a model of international relations based on equality, mutual benefit, and collaboration, and bring more stability and positive energy to the world," she added.

Lu Mei reaffirmed China’s readiness to work closely with Azerbaijan to implement important agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders and to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

"We are committed to deepening cooperation between our two nations, achieving greater results, and making stronger contributions to global peace, development, and the protection of fairness and justice," she concluded.