Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to claims made by Russian President's aide

"The statement made by Vladimir Medinsky, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation, during an interview with the Russia Today channel on June 9, distorting the facts regarding the past Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and presenting the Karabakh region as a disputed territory, is regrettable and surprising."

Azernews reports that this was stated in the comments of Aykhan Hajizadeh, the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, regarding the claims of Vladimir Medinsky, an assistant to the President of the Russian Federation, regarding the past Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. Aykhan Hajizadeh noted:

“It is surprising that Medinsky, the Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation and Chairman of the Interagency Commission for Historical Education of Russia, does not know that Karabakh has never been a disputed territory. We would like to remind you that Karabakh is the eternal land of Azerbaijan. Russia itself has recognized and recognizes Karabakh as the territory of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the questionable point is that the Assistant to the President of the country that co-chaired the Minsk Group either does not understand or does not want to understand the position of his state on this issue. Unfortunately, the Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation compares the Russian-Ukrainian war with the situation in Karabakh. Since Azerbaijan has never violated the territorial integrity of any country and has not waged an aggressive war against any country, such a comparison is inappropriate. Azerbaijan carried out the Patriotic War and anti-terrorist measures in its sovereign and internationally recognized territories in 2020 and 2023. The 44-day Patriotic War and the 2023 anti-terrorist measures, which lasted less than 1 day, are completely unacceptable to Azerbaijan. "It resulted in the victory of the Armenians and the defeat of Armenia, and the occupation of Armenia was ended in accordance with the norms and principles of international law. Our advice to Medinsky is that he should not harm interstate relations by making false claims on issues that are not within his jurisdiction."