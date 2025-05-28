TODAY.AZ / Politics

Romania congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day, reaffirms strategic partnership

28 May 2025 [12:45] - TODAY.AZ
By Nazrin Abdul

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania has extended its congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

The message was shared via the Romanian Foreign Ministry's official account on the social media platform X .

"We wish our strategic partner, Azerbaijan, peace and prosperity," the post reads. "Romania firmly supports Azerbaijan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We are committed to strengthening political dialogue and developing a reliable cooperation agenda, including in the field of energy."

This message underscores the close and growing ties between the two countries, particularly in political and energy-related cooperation.

