Romania congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day, reaffirms strategic partnership

By Nazrin Abdul

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania has extended its congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

The message was shared via the Romanian Foreign Ministry's official account on the social media platform X .

"We wish our strategic partner, Azerbaijan, peace and prosperity," the post reads. "Romania firmly supports Azerbaijan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We are committed to strengthening political dialogue and developing a reliable cooperation agenda, including in the field of energy."

This message underscores the close and growing ties between the two countries, particularly in political and energy-related cooperation.