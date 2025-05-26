|
Recently, an excerpt from the memoirs of Serzh Sargsyan's
colleague Samvel Farmanyan was published in Armenian public media. He told how,
during the Pashinyan coup of 2018, he sat with Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan
and pondered whether the situation could be brought under control. And Karen
Karapetyan said: "Everything is under control. There are no problems. I
will talk to Putin soon and it will all be over."
It would seem that three short sentences. But they are the
whole essence of Armenia as a state. Before Nikol Pashinyan came to power,
everything was solved in Yerevan - by phone calls to Moscow or from Moscow. But
that doesn't mean that anything has changed much since the April coup. Only the
code of the country from which the instructions came has changed, but Armenia
has not become an independent, sovereign state.
The biggest problem of Armenia as a state is that it is
constantly in search of patrons and guardians. And this is done very openly, to
the point of indecency. They don't even think about not perching under
someone's armpit. When one guardian fails to meet expectations, the search for
a new one begins. And so the country goes in a circle, from one
"daddy" to another. Pashinyan really wanted to replace Russia with
the West, and he almost succeeded, but Donald Trump appeared, and the
geopolitical game was played anew. It is possible that soon Pashinyan, like his
predecessors, will also "call Putin."
So far, the Armenian opposition is "calling
Putin." The cunning Robert Kocharian sensed the geopolitical changes and
became more active. He often travels to Russia, where he meets with
high-ranking officials and prepares a place for himself under the Yerevan sun,
which he intends to occupy after Moscow removes Pashinyan. A few months ago,
this would have been impossible, but now the conditions have developed when Moscow
can regain its position in Armenia, and many are confident that, despite Nikol
Pashinyan's trip to the May 9 parade, the returning owners will oust him.
The current government also understands this. It is becoming
increasingly difficult for Pashinyan and his team to balance, as powerful
Western support has sharply weakened, which was expected in the logic of new
geopolitical trends. Counting on this support, Pashinyan has soured relations
with Russia, and this makes his situation very difficult now that he is
practically alone with her.
At a meeting of EU ambassadors to Eastern Europe and Central
Asia in Yerevan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated that Armenia
has made an irrevocable and irreversible choice towards the European
Union..These statements of the Armenian minister are very amusingly
superimposed on his own words, uttered at a press conference with his Russian
counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Yerevan.
Mirzoyan was asked whether Armenia's simultaneous membership
in the EU and the EAEU is possible. This dangerous question was asked in the
presence of Lavrov, which complicated the matter. But Mirzoyan found, as he
probably thinks, a cunning way out and stated that "the Republic of
Armenia has not applied to join the European Union, negotiations are not
underway in this direction, and, accordingly, the issue that could arise in
this direction is not relevant."
It is clear that the Armenian minister is very inexperienced and not seasoned in diplomatic battles. He has no talent for it at all. Nevertheless, he is the head of diplomacy of a kind of sovereign state, and these words of his were noticed and ridiculed as evidence of fear of Moscow. Indeed, the day before, he had been gushing in front of the EU ambassadors, describing the irrevocability of Armenia's European choice, and his statements had also spread through the media and social networks. It would be more correct to repeat your position rather than get out of it. Mirzoyan's argument is not a subtle diplomatic move. This is not a move, but an attempted move, and an unsuccessful one at that.
If Ararat Mirzorian had plucked up the courage and defended
Yerevan's "European choice", it would probably have raised Armenia's
price in the eyes of European partners. Yerevan should not deceive itself with
the hope that it is eagerly awaited in the EU. The European Union does not need
another freeloader. Armenia will not be able to give anything to the EU, but
expects to become its favorite. On what basis? This country sells itself based
on preferences and wide-open doors, and the means of paying for European
leniency is a significant break with Russia. More precisely, it is
ostentatious, because Armenia's break with Russia is impossible.
As Lavrov's visit showed, Armenia will not be able to
maintain a balance. And she was told about it more than once in Moscow. Russian
Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously commented that becoming a
member of the European Union is Armenia's sovereign right. However, it is
unlikely that the country will be able to combine this status with
participation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). After all, these are two
different customs spaces with different standards, Peskov said. Russian Deputy
Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk also believes that joining the European Union
cannot be simultaneous with the country's membership in the EAEU. Peskov also
advised the Armenian side to first study the position of the European Union
itself on the issue of its accession. Indeed, where did the Armenians get the
idea that they were eagerly awaited in the EU?
These are all basic things that cannot be misunderstood in
Yerevan. Does Pashinyan's team believe that either the EU or the EAEU will
amend their charters and rules for the sake of Armenia? Knowing the conceit of
our neighbors, such a possibility should not be ruled out. Economy Minister
Gevorg Papoyan said earlier that Yerevan is not going to leave the EAEU. And
this is most likely true. Then why was the farce of the law on joining the
European Union necessary? It's simple - Yerevan wanted to show Russia its
independence, and Europe its loyalty and willingness to do anything. But the EU
took this willingness calmly. Because Armenia is not needed there, and she
herself is unlikely to risk applying. So in a sense, Mirzoyan was telling the
truth: Armenia has not applied and will not apply. Especially in the current
realities. After all, a lot has changed today
When Armenia's entry into the "European family"
was being conceived, there was still no Trump, who shuffled all the cards,
which deprived the prospect of EU membership of its former attractiveness.
Nikol Pashinyan, by inertia, still talks at meetings with European officials
about readiness for European embraces, the Foreign Minister declares the
irreversibility of the European choice. But that's what's on the surface. The
most important thing is that a new division of the world has begun, and
Armenia, of course, has found itself in the part of it that will return to
Moscow's control. Brussels has already realized that Yerevan's attempts to sit
on two chairs will create problems. And Armenia is not a prey worth fighting
for, and it is left to deal with its former masters on its own, not wanting to
get into trouble because of it. Europe has had enough problems because of the
war in Ukraine. Therefore, the EU behaves rather sluggishly towards Armenia,
only occasionally responding with a semblance of a smile to its fiery glances.
Looking through the Armenian media, we see that the talks
about the EU observation mission and the withdrawal of the Russian base from
Gyumri are subsiding, and European officials have stopped landing in Zvartnots
as often as before. But Lavrov arrived. What for? To take a proper look at the
"possessions". For Azerbaijan, geopolitical changes are not
particularly sensitive, because it is an independent player. But Armenia will
have to part with the mirages. The only question is who will be the first to
make a "call to a friend" - Pashinyan or Kocharyan.
So, three "Russian houses" will open in Armenia at
once, and Russia, according to Lavrov, is ready to do everything possible to
ensure the protection, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia.
All. The curtain closes.