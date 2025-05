On May 25, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga visited Victory Park in Baku, as well as the grave of the National Hero of Azerbaijan of Ukrainian origin, Viktor Seryogin, in Martyrs' Alley, Azernews reports.

The minister also visited the monument to the prominent Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko erected in the Azerbaijani capital, laid a wreath in front of it, and planted a tree in the park where the monument is located.