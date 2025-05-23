Trial of Armenian-origin individuals accused of war crimes continues in Baku

By Akbar Novruz



A court hearing is underway at the Baku Court Complex in the criminal case of 15 individuals of Armenian origin accused of committing grave war crimes and crimes against humanity. The trial is chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court.

The accused are facing a wide array of charges stemming from atrocities allegedly committed by the Republic of Armenia and its illegal armed formations, including those affiliated with the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The charges include planning and waging aggressive war (Article 100), genocide (Article 103), crimes against internationally protected persons (Article 102), deportation and forced displacement (Articles 105, 106, 107), torture and unlawful imprisonment (Articles 113, 112), military robbery, terrorism, financing terrorism, and violations of international humanitarian law.

The 15 accused individuals include:

Harutyunyan Arayik Vladimiri, Ghukasyan Arkadi Arshavir, Sahakyan Bako Sahaki, Ishkhanyan Davit Rubeni, Manukyan David Azatini, Babayan Davit Klimi, Mnatsakanyan Levon Henrikovich, Beglaryan Vasili Ivani, Ghazaryan Erik Roberti, Allahverdiyan Davit Nelsoni, Stepanyan Gurgen Homeri, Balayan Levon Romiki, Babayan Madat Arakelovich, Martirosyan Garik Grigori, and Pashayan Melikset Vladimiri.

The previous session of the court featured the testimonies of victims, shedding light on the suffering endured by civilians and Azerbaijani servicemen during the occupation. The case has garnered significant public and international attention due to the severity of the alleged crimes, including ethnic cleansing, attacks on civilians, and violations of wartime conduct.

The ongoing proceedings are expected to play a crucial role in delivering justice for victims and reaffirming Azerbaijan’s commitment to international law and accountability.