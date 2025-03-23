Baku responds to Armenian FM’s claims on COP process

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has strongly rejected Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s remarks about previous COP meetings, calling them “completely unfounded.”

Azernews reports that the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement in response to Mirzoyan’s interview with the Brazilian newspaper “Folha”, where he claimed that “little attention has been paid to the needs of the ‘Global South’ and developing countries” at past COP summits.

The ministry dismissed these claims, stating: “It seems that the Armenian Foreign Minister is completely unaware of the climate negotiations held within the framework of the COP.”

“It is known that significant decisions have been made for the ‘Global South’ in the field of combating climate change at all COPs so far,” the statement added, emphasizing that Mirzoyan’s remarks “are disrespectful not only to the hosts of COP29, but also to all previous COPs.”

Regarding COP29 in Baku, the ministry highlighted that it was a “turning point in global climate diplomacy” and “one of the most successful COPs both in terms of the level of organization and the results achieved.”

Key achievements of COP29 include:

• The Baku Climate Finance Target Decision, which tripled the annual $100 billion climate finance commitment to $300 billion and set a new $1.3 trillion target from all funding sources.

• The adoption of the Paris Agreement Credit Facility, enabling ‘Global South’ countries to benefit from carbon market mechanisms—a breakthrough that had remained unresolved for nearly a decade.

• The launch of the Loss and Damage Fund, a critical financial mechanism for developing nations.

The ministry stressed that these accomplishments were the result of “the dedicated efforts of the COP29 presidency.”

Looking ahead, the statement underscored the importance of implementing COP29 outcomes and preparing for COP30 in Belem, expressing hope that it will “also be another breakthrough in climate negotiations.”