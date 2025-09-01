Stockholm hosts video conference to mark fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in Garabagh War

An international video conference titled "Chronicle of Victory: The Victorious Leader of a Triumphant Nation" has taken place in Stockholm, Sweden, to mark the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s triumph in the Garabagh War, Azernews reports.

The event, which hosted around 70 participants, was organized by the International Foundation of Azerbaijanis (Sweden), the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Sweden, Caucasus University (Turkiye), and the Turkic World Culture and Art Publishing House (Turkiye).

Speakers included Emil Mirzayev, co-founder of the International Foundation of Azerbaijanis; Professor Hikmat Javadov, the foundation’s secretary-general; Orkhan Namatov from the Azerbaijani Embassy in Sweden; Konul Eyvazova, director of the Shamakhi Heydar Aliyev Center; among others.

The conference served as a key platform for reflecting on the historical significance of Azerbaijan’s victory and enhancing international cooperation in science, culture, and public diplomacy.

Participants highlighted that the victory in Garabagh was achieved through the unity and resolve of the Azerbaijani people, their steadfast faith in their homeland, and the brave, determined efforts of Azerbaijan’s armed forces, transforming collective spirit into a historic achievement.

It was also underscored that President Ilham Aliyev played a crucial role in attaining this victory, establishing himself as a reformist leader. Besides safeguarding the independence gained in the early 1990s, he has charted a new development course for the nation in the 21st century. His leadership is built on the foundation laid by Heydar Aliyev, combining continuity with innovation through bold strategies for economic diversification, military reform, and active diplomacy.

The importance of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Europe was also emphasized, noting their active contribution to preserving national identity, strengthening ties with Azerbaijan, and promoting the country’s narratives on the global stage.