Türkiye welcomes closure of OSCE Minsk process

By Qabil Ashirov



Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has welcomed the decision to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Process and its related structures, describing it as an important step in advancing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In a statement, the ministry highlighted that the decision, achieved through the joint efforts of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, marks a significant stage in the peace process between the two neighboring countries.

On September 1, the OSCE Ministerial Council formally adopted the decision to terminate the Minsk Process, which for decades served as a framework for negotiations on the Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict.

Ankara emphasized that the closure of the outdated structure underscores the progress made on the ground and reflects the reality of the new regional order shaped after the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.