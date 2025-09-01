Turkiye’s Victory Day celebrated in Ganja

An event commemorating August 30 – Victory Day has been held at the Turkish Consulate General in Ganja, Azernews reports.

The ceremony started with a moment of silence to honor the fallen Azerbaijani and Turkish martyrs, followed by the national anthems of both nations. A religious leader then offered prayers for the souls of the martyrs.

Recep Öztop, the Consul General of Turkiye in Ganja, spoke about the importance of the historic victory in the fight for the independence and sovereignty of the Republic of Turkiye.

Adil Taghiyev, Deputy Head of the Ganja City Executive Authority, highlighted that this day is a source of pride for both Azerbaijanis and Turks. He expressed his belief that the friendly relations between the two nations will continue to grow stronger.

The event wrapped up with the screening of a historical documentary film dedicated to August 30 – Victory Day.