Azerbaijan, Uganda explore new horizons in agricultural cooperation

By Qabil Ashirov



Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Ilhama Gadimova, held a meeting with a delegation led by Uganda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, John Mulimba.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Gadimova welcomed the guests and provided them with detailed information on the current state of Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector, as well as state support mechanisms aimed at its development.

She emphasized that Azerbaijan is interested in strengthening cooperation with partner countries not only in various economic spheres but also in agriculture.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the agricultural field, including the exchange of information on products with high export potential, increasing trade turnover in agricultural and food products, expanding ties between entrepreneurs, and other areas of mutual interest.

For his part, Minister John Mulimba stressed that Uganda considers Azerbaijan a friendly country and is keen to enhance partnership across all fields. He underlined that there is significant potential to broaden collaboration in agriculture.

Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in deepening agricultural cooperation and exchanged views on issues of shared concern.