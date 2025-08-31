BIMC, Higher Committee for Human Fraternity sign MoU to foster global peace and coexistence

The Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC) and the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, based in the United Arab Emirates, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate during the forum "The Ties That Bind: A Journey Toward Understanding and Human Fraternity," which took place as part of the Venice Film Festival, Azernews reports.

The agreement aims to foster the principles of tolerance, mutual respect, and human fraternity, while enhancing cooperation between both parties and executing joint initiatives on both regional and global levels.

According to the memorandum, the two organizations will engage in information and publication exchange, support youth-driven projects, develop intercultural programs, and conduct training sessions to enhance skills. They will also collaborate on international conferences, seminars, and awareness campaigns.

The MoU, which is valid for two years, also includes the promotion of research on human fraternity through BIMC’s academic network and the establishment of monitoring mechanisms to evaluate outcomes.

This partnership is designed to reinforce friendly relations and mutual understanding between peoples, encourage dialogue across cultures and religions, promote tolerance, and strengthen the commitment of young people to values of peace and coexistence.

The implementation of this agreement will open new avenues for advancing humanistic values, protecting multicultural principles, and promoting peace and stability, not just between the two organizations, but globally as well.

The Higher Committee for Human Fraternity is an international organization dedicated to advancing human unity and collaboration, drawing inspiration from the Document on Human Fraternity. Its main mission is to inspire global cooperation, foster empathy, and tackle social challenges, promoting a world where every individual is valued through shared humanity, coexistence, and fraternity.

The Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), established in 2014, is a significant institution in Azerbaijan dedicated to promoting the values of multiculturalism, tolerance, and intercultural dialogue. The center's mission is to foster mutual understanding and respect between different cultures, ethnic groups, and religions, both within Azerbaijan and globally. By emphasizing the importance of coexistence, BIMC aims to contribute to a peaceful and harmonious society where diversity is seen as a strength rather than a division.

BIMC plays a key role in promoting interfaith dialogue and encouraging youth engagement in projects related to cultural exchange. It works on various educational and awareness-building initiatives that focus on tolerance and respect for all cultures.

The Higher Committee for Human Fraternity is an international organization that was established in 2019 following the historic signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by Pope Francis and Grand Imam Ahmed el-Tayeb in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This document, which calls for peace, tolerance, and mutual understanding among all people, serves as the foundation for the committee's mission to promote human unity, coexistence, and fraternity across cultural, religious, and social boundaries.

The committee aims to create a world where individuals of different religions, cultures, and backgrounds can coexist peacefully, and it works towards resolving global challenges like intolerance, discrimination, and conflict. Its primary goal is to foster interfaith dialogue and mutual respect by emphasizing shared humanity.