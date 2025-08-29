Russia welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia decision to dissolve OSCE Minsk Group

By Akbar Novruz



Russia has expressed support for the joint decision of Azerbaijan and Armenia to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group.

The statement came from Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE, Alexander Lukashevich.

According to the Russian diplomat, we are discussing the termination of three institutions: the Minsk Group, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office's Personal Representative post, and the High-Level Planning Group.

"Given the positions of the parties (Azerbaijan and Armenia) on the unwarranted continuation of these institutions, we see no reason to prevent their dissolution," Lukashevich said.

He noted that if no one objects to the dissolution of the group by September 1, "the decision will be considered adopted."

"It should be kept in mind that implementing administrative and financial measures related to this decision will take several months. The OSCE hopes to complete these processes by no later than December of this year," the Russian permanent representative emphasized.

On 8 August 2025, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the mediation of US President Donald Trump, initialed the agreed text for a future Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State relations, committing to complete and ratify a full peace accord.

They also jointly appealed for the OSCE to dissolve the Minsk Group and its related structures. The OSCE welcomed the August 8 Joint Declaration and stated that it stood ready to fulfill its task in implementing the agreement. France supported the call for the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group structures.