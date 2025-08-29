No final decision yet on subway fare changes in Baku

By Nazrin Abdul



Discussions around metro fare adjustments are ongoing, but no final decision has been made, Emil Ahmadov, advisor to the chairman of Baku Metro CJSC, said during a media tour at the “Khojasan” electric depot where new-generation trains are being assembled.

According to Ahmadov, various fare models are being considered, including monthly passes and single-ride tickets, with special discounts for students and socially vulnerable groups, Azernews reports.

He also noted that many countries use distance-based fare systems, and similar approaches are under review in Baku.

“Fare policies are continuously on our agenda and under discussion. However, no conclusive decision has been reached yet,” Ahmadov added.