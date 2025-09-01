Azerbaijan, EU discuss future of Nakhchivan's transport and economic development

Fuad Najafli, the Presidential Representative of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, has held a meeting with a delegation led by Magdalena Grono, the European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.

During the discussion, Fuad Najafli pointed out that Armenia's prolonged occupation had led to Nakhchivan being isolated from mainland Azerbaijan, with land transportation links severed. He noted that the infrastructure, particularly the railway system, in the occupied areas had been destroyed. In light of recent progress in normalizing relations with Armenia, Najafli expressed optimism for the region's future, emphasizing the promising opportunities that could arise.

Najafli also highlighted Nakhchivan's wealth of natural resources and its ongoing large-scale projects in sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, and tourism, noting the significant investment potential in these areas.

Magdalena Grono, the EU Special Representative, praised the positive outcomes from the Washington talks on normalizing relations with Armenia and the peace process. She recognized Nakhchivan’s strategic importance as a vital link between Europe and Asia, stressing the significance of large-scale logistics and transportation projects for the region’s development.

The meeting also involved a discussion about the European Union’s role in supporting regional connectivity and the implementation of the transportation corridor.