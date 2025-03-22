Georgian Prime Minister congratulates Azerbaijanis on Novruz

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze extended his congratulations to Azerbaijanis worldwide on the occasion of Novruz, emphasizing the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations, Azernews reports.

In his message, Kobakhidze highlighted Novruz as a celebration of renewal and kindness, underscoring the centuries-old coexistence of Georgians and Azerbaijanis, as well as the unity between Christians and Muslims.

"For many years, we have been building the future of our country together. This history continues today, and it is a beautiful tradition that we must pass on to our children and future generations. I extend my best wishes for peace and prosperity," he stated.