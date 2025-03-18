Former "commander" of so-called regime admits Armenia controlled military appointments and supplies

By Akbar Novruz



During the trial at the Baku Military Court on March 17, accused Lyova Mnatsakanyan acknowledged that appointments to high-ranking positions in the so-called regime's "army" were directly decided by Armenia.

He revealed that appointments at the rank of lieutenant colonel and higher were made by the Chief of Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Minister of Defense, and the President of Armenia.

"As the 'commander' of the 'army,' I could appoint positions lower than that, including majors, and give ranks up to majors," Mnatsakanyan stated.

He also admitted that the so-called army’s financial affairs were handled by the Armenian Ministry of Defense, while its weapons and ammunition were fully supplied by the Armenian Armed Forces.

"We had a supply service. The supply service received them, then they were provided to each unit. That is, the provision of weapons and ammunition was carried out by the Armenian Ministry of Defense," he added.

Mnatsakanyan further disclosed that his appointment as "defense minister" and "commander" of the illegal armed formations in June 2015 was approved by then-Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.

"Initially, Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan made a presentation on my 'appointment' to this 'position,' and Serzh Sargsyan approved it. Sargsyan accepted me for the appointment and told me that this is a very important position," Mnatsakanyan recounted.

It is worth recalling that, in 2015, the so-called regime had claimed that Bako Sahakyan, the so-called “president” of the entity, had appointed Mnatsakanyan as its “minister of defense.”

The trial at the Baku Military Court continues against citizens of Armenia accused of war crimes, genocide, terrorism, and the forcible seizure and retention of power as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.