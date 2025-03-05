ANAMA trains military on humanitarian mine clearance

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has successfully conducted training for personnel of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan on "Humanitarian Mine Clearance" and "Battlefield Cleaning," Azernews reports.

According to ANAMA, the three-week-long training, which combined theoretical and practical lessons, aimed to equip the trainees with essential knowledge and skills in humanitarian mine clearance and battlefield cleaning operations.

The training took place at the Aghdam district military base under the Ministry of Defense.

During the course, personnel were instructed on the use of mine detection devices, tools, and equipment applied in humanitarian demining operations. They were also trained on the methodology of clearing both humanitarian and battlefield areas, field establishment, technical safety protocols, visual and subsurface inspection, the use of marking tools, and the evaluation of discovered ordnance.

Upon successful completion of the training, participants were awarded certificates by ANAMA.

It is important to note that this training is part of a series of similar activities organized by ANAMA for the Ministry of Defense personnel within the scope of humanitarian demining and battlefield clearance operations. Such initiatives are crucial in ensuring the safe and effective implementation of operations based on International Mine Action Standards in the newly liberated territories.