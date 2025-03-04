Nikol Pashinyan suddenly remembered that the Chukchi is not a reader, but a writer, and published an article in the official press about closed communications with Azerbaijan.

In his writings, Pashinyan once again delights us with his brilliant diplomatic proposals. According to him, Yerevan has long been ready to allow Azerbaijani trucks in, but it turns out that Azerbaijan is simply "psychologically not ready" to pass through Armenia. But it doesn't matter! Armenia will generously allow Turkish trucks to carry Azerbaijani goods. As they say, there is no difference – as long as it works!

Seriously, Pashinyan really suggests that Turkish drivers transport Azerbaijani goods through Armenia. Isn't that clever?

But the irony is that while the Armenian Prime Minister speaks so sweetly about transit, Armenian politicians scare their citizens every day with horror stories about the Zangezur corridor. So what are they afraid of? Maybe it's time to think about it – if a neighbor doesn't respond to "open doors," maybe the problem is inside the house, not with the guest?

Azerbaijan has clearly announced its conditions for the opening of communications for a very long time. And when it comes to transit, even more has been said about it in the last 5 years. Who needs the neighboring territory more for transit, Armenia or Azerbaijan?