Pashinyan claims Armenia is ready to simplify railway links with Azerbaijan

By Akbar Novruz



Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that Armenia is prepared to further simplify railway links with Azerbaijan on a reciprocal basis, Azernews reports via Armenian media.

Pashinyan highlighted that Azerbaijan's latest peace agreement proposals signal ongoing progress. "We have received the 12th draft of the peace agreement, demonstrating that the process is not at a standstill. Our task now is to present our proposals and keep the process moving forward," he said.

He also noted that border delimitation commissions have been actively engaged, holding both in-person and online meetings this year. "We have submitted a proposal to resolve the issue, and we hope Azerbaijan will respond positively," he added.

According to Pashinyan, the proposal includes restoring a railway connection between Armenia and Azerbaijan, passing through Armenia’s sovereign territory to link Western Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan. "This arrangement would allow both countries to utilize each other's railway networks for international cargo transportation," he emphasized.