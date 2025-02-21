TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev receives Chairman of Turkish Parliament’s National Defense Commission

21 February 2025 [10:56] - TODAY.AZ

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Hulusi Akar, a member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, Chairman of the parliament’s National Defense Commission, and former Minister of National Defense, on February 21.

During the meeting, they emphasized the successful development of the fraternal ties, friendship, and strategic alliance between the two countries in all areas. They also commended the expansion of interparliamentary cooperation.

Hulusi Akar presented a keepsake to the head of state.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/257155.html

Print version

Views: 150

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also