Italian Senate backs resolution supporting Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

By Akbar Novruz



The Italian Senate has adopted a resolution in support of initiatives aimed at advancing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Report informs, citing the press service of the legislative body.

"The Assembly unanimously approved resolution 1-00097, signed by representatives of almost all parliamentary groups, concerning initiatives to support the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the transcript of the meeting states.

During the discussion, senators introduced modifications to ensure a balanced approach between the two countries. "At the suggestion of one of the senators, changes were made to the text to maintain a balance between the parties," the document notes. The amendments included "references to the confirmation of the recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, the issue of demining."

The resolution also underlined the importance of economic cooperation with both Azerbaijan and Armenia as a means of fostering peace in the region.