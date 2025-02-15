Azerbaijan files arbitration claim against Armenia over environmental destruction

By Akbar Novruz



Azerbaijan has formally submitted a statement of claim against Armenia in an arbitration case under the 1979 Bern Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats. The claim was presented on February 12, 2025, at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, detailing Armenia’s violations of its environmental obligations.

According to the statement, Armenia's actions have caused severe and irreversible damage to biodiversity in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories. Evidence gathered by Azerbaijan indicates that Armenia’s activities—including deforestation, unregulated mining, and hydroelectric construction—have devastated habitats and endangered numerous wildlife species.

This case follows a notice of arbitration sent by Azerbaijan on January 18, 2023. The arbitration court was formed on September 15, 2023, and the first procedural hearing took place on April 12, 2024, at the Peace Palace in The Hague. Azerbaijan’s lawsuit marks the first known inter-state arbitration under the Bern Convention.

Azerbaijan is seeking full compensation from Armenia for large-scale environmental destruction, citing reports from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). According to UNEP, Armenia’s occupation resulted in:

Thousands of hectares of protected forests being destroyed, including areas with 2,000-year-old ancient trees, such as the Basitchay Valley's eastern plane tree forest.

Massive fish die-offs in the Okchuchay River, caused by chemical pollution from mining activities.

Ongoing threats to protected fish and amphibian species due to environmental contamination.

Azerbaijan has vowed to continue efforts to hold Armenia accountable for environmental destruction and ensure justice for the damage inflicted on its natural heritage, habitats, and wildlife.