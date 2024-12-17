Decottigny is more of a salad than a diplomat

The French Ambassador to Armenia, Olivier Decottigny, has either completely lost his mind or suffered some sort of concussion.

This New Year's "salad" has once again started praising the EU "civilian" mission, which is cooling its heels on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Moreover, for some reason, Decottigny proudly reports that this mission "records incidents at the border" and "conducts investigations of violations."

Well, since this person seems to be having blackouts, let's remind him:

1. For almost six months, NO incidents have been recorded at the border. Even the Armenian Ministry of Defense is silent.

2. The EU mission has no official right to conduct investigations.

And this person is an ambassador! The disgraceful ambassador of a disgraceful country.