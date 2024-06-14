UN representatives pledge close cooperation with Azerbaijan for COP29 presidency

Nazrin Abdul

"We are committed to close cooperation with Azerbaijan under our COP29 presidency," stated Jennifer Baumvoll, a specialist at the United Nations Development Program - Office of Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction, Azernews reports.

Baumvoll emphasized the UN Development Program's focus on supporting financial and trade issues: "We will collaborate closely on how to assist member countries in the areas outlined by Azerbaijan for COP29, and we are prepared to engage."

Liva Kaugure, a natural resources specialist from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, affirmed support for Azerbaijan's priority issues: "Our objective is to aid countries in combating food scarcity. Azerbaijan has prioritized this issue, urging global attention and civic engagement. We stand ready to collaborate closely under the COP29 presidency."

Azerbaijan unveiled its initiatives under the Action Agenda of COP29 during a June 12 event in Bonn, Germany, as part of the Climate Conference. The comprehensive action plan covers gender equality, energy, agriculture, water, tourism, diversity, education, and other critical issues, receiving significant interest and support.